Silver alert issued for 5-year-old from Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, 5-year-old Matthew Loyd has been missing from Stamford since Tuesday Feb. 27th.

Authorities describe Loyd as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. They say he weighs 50 pounds.

Police say Loyd was last seen wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Officials are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loyd to contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.