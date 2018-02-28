‘Structural Graphics’ in Essex create real-world, online marketing wonders

(WTNH)–If you’re looking for “pop-up” marketing for your business, look no further than Structural Graphics in Essex.

Paper engineers are hard at work making items that are physical and also online that cut through the clutter. Their clients include small companies, and the biggest, like Google, and Toyota, to name a few.

Structural Graphics even included the smell of leather on one marketing campaign to promote a new car. Another interesting project was when they made a pink, fuzzy album cover for the bigger-than-life piano player Liberace.

Chairman Mike Maguire and paper engineer Shin Wakabayashi are featured on this edition of “Nyberg.”

For more information about the company, visit Structural Graphics’ website.