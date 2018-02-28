Student charged after allegedly making threat at New Haven magnet school

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A student at a New Haven magnet school located in West Haven has been charged after officials say a threat was made on Wednesday morning.

According to West Haven police, a 14-year-old student at Engineering and Science University Magnet School made a verbal threat with graphic pictures.

Police say the student was removed from school has been charged with Breach of Peace. The daily operation of the school was not interrupted.

Units say students and staff are safe.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.