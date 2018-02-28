Thomaston’s Abby Hurlbert leads SCSU women’s hoops in tourney run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State’s women’s basketball team is balling right now, having won four straight games heading into the semifinals of the Northeast-10 tournament on Thursday night.

The Owls are riding the hot hand of senior Abby Hurlbert. The Thomaston native scored a career-high 38 points on Sunday in the quarterfinals against Southern New Hampshire.

Playing basketball at Southern wasn’t the original plan for Abby, but it’s worked out really well.

“I actually came to Southern to play softball, and then I tried out for the basketball team, and made the basketball team and decided to play basketball instead,” she said. “I was really excited to play basketball definitely, and I’m really happy that I made that decision.”

Southern coach Kate Lynch says one of the keys to Hurlbert’s success is her competitiveness.

“She’s probably one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met, she just loves to win,” Lynch said. “Like if you’re playing a game of chess, she wants to win that too, you know, it doesn’t matter what it is and that’s what I love about Abby, and that’s one of her many intangibles that she brings to this team.”

