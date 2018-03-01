2 arrests made after police chase in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after guns and drugs were found following a police chase in Waterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 3:36 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2006 blue BMW on Route 8 south at Exit 34 because the car didn’t have front plates and the two occupants weren’t wearing seat-belts. During the traffic stop, the driver, 29-year-old Thomas Santos, of Waterbury, accelerated away, engaging police in a pursuit before crashing the car on Charles Street.

Both Santos and his passenger, 26-year-old Elijah Douglas Stanford, of Naugatuck, then took off on foot before they were apprehended by troopers.

According to police, Santos was carrying a loaded pistol and had an arrest warrant for escaping from a halfway house in Waterbury back in November.

Santos was then arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, no front plate, failure to wear seat-belt, evading the scene of an accident, reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit, reckless endangerment, interfering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, possession with intent less than a half ounce of heroin, possession with intent less than a half ounce of cocaine, operating a drug lab, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and illegal possession/sale of a firearm. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Stanford was charged with interfering with an officer and failure to wear a seat-belt. He was held on a $5,000 bond.