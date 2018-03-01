Elderly Glastonbury man spends decades helping Hartford’s homeless

Related Coverage Waterbury woman inspires coat donations from Burlington Coat Factory

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As soon as they hear the horn, the garage doors at McKinney Shelter go up to welcome Bozie Stearns, who’s often referred to as the shelter’s angel.

For Stearns, a typical day begins with a run to Stop & Shop where he loads his van with bread, baked goods and supplies. This is all done to help the homeless, and McKinney Shelter is just one of many that Stearns impacts.

“Well, I’ve been at this shelter for 20 years and I haven’t bought bread for 20 years,” stated Jose Vega.

Stearns has been helping the homeless in the Greater Hartford area for decades now, and to say his generosity is appreciated is an understatement.

“I’ve been here a little over a few months now,” said Jamie Brown. “We have close to 98 guys here and he feeds everyone. We’re eternally grateful for his service and he does it when he doesn’t have to.”

For Stearns, his acts of kindness are far from a chore. They have become part of who he is.

“Well, I get up in the morning and that’s how I feel in my body. I know it’s another day, like a mission that God got for me,” he explained. “If you can do something good for someone, why can’t you do it without complaining?”

In life, we’re all inspired by a specific someone, and for the residents, that someone is Stearns. For Stearns, however, it was a man named Father Bill.

“Because, like he said, ‘Get out there, Bozie, and do it! Don’t talk about it.’ And I’m trying and have no complaints,” he said.