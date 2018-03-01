Fairfield County Community Foundation hold 5th annual Giving Day

(WTNH) — Never underestimate the power of giving. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Giving Day is all about supporting local non-profit organizations who do such great work in Connecticut.

Since 2014, Fairfield County Giving Day has raised over $4.5 million for over 650 nonprofits from 55,000 donations.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched this effort to raise awareness of local nonprofits and the challenges they face, engage younger donors, and motivate our communities to rally behind those who support our neighbors in need.

The 24 hour giving marathon is supported by Bank of America along with a host of partners and sponsors.

You can visit FCGives.org to make a donation of $10 or more on March 1st to a non-profit you value most.