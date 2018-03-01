Flags to be lowered Friday to honor Rev. Billy Graham

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a presidential proclamation from President Donald Trump, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced on Thursday that state flags will be lowered on the day of internment of Reverend Billy Graham.

On Friday, U.S. and state flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Rev. Graham, one of the world’s most popular Christian evangelists, passed away on Feb. 21. He was 99-years-old.

