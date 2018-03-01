Florida middle school teacher accused of having sex, giving drugs to student

NEW SMYRNA, Florida (WTNH)– A married middle school teacher was arrested in Florida for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old student.

The New York Daily News reports that 26-year-old Stephanie Peterson, a former science teacher at New Smyrna Beach Middle School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with her former 7th grade student.

According to an arrest warrant cited by WKMG, Peterson would pick the boy up from his home while her husband was at work. She would then drop him off a few hours later.

The boy told police that Peterson warned him to keep their relationship a secret and even bought him marijuana and a pipe to smoke out of. She also allegedly sent him nude photos on Snapchat and Instagram. Police say her face was visible in the photos which allowed officers to identify her when the teen’s parents found out and went to the police.

The Daily News Reports that the boy eventually broke down crying and told his mom about their relationship, which started in November. The parents only reported her to police once she resumed her relationship with the student in January after they confronted her to break it off.

Peterson was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and transmission of harmful materials to a minor. She was held on a $25,000 bond.