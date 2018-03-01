Governor praises Delta CEO, urges move to Connecticut

Related Coverage Georgia governor says he would sign bill without Delta tax break in NRA fight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has invited Delta Air Lines to move to the state after praising CEO Ed Bastian for no longer offering discounted rates to National Rifle Association members.

The Democrat, known for advocating stronger gun control laws following the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, made his pitch Wednesday after Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor threatened to block a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel unless Delta restored the discount.

Related Content: Georgia governor says he would sign bill without Delta tax break in NRA fight

In a letter, Malloy commends Bastian for his “courage in standing up to” the NRA following the Florida school shooting. Noting the Georgia lieutenant governor’s comment, Malloy describes Connecticut as a state where “we’ve put partisanship aside, and passed commonsense gun laws.”

Malloy also added that Connecticut is “strategically located between Boston and New York City.”