Suspect in custody after lockdown at Yale Health in New Haven

By Published: Updated:
FILE- WTNH

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A suspect is in custody after a lockdown at Yale Health center in New Haven on Thursday night.

Yale University sent out an alert to employees and students around 7:40 p.m. advising that a threat had been received at the health center, located at 55 Lock Street.

The university told people to avoid the area while police investigated. They sent out a second alert at 8:19 p.m. saying the area was “all clear.”

A New Haven police spokesman told News 8 the situation was being handled by Yale police.

No further information was provided.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s