Suspect in custody after lockdown at Yale Health in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A suspect is in custody after a lockdown at Yale Health center in New Haven on Thursday night.

Yale University sent out an alert to employees and students around 7:40 p.m. advising that a threat had been received at the health center, located at 55 Lock Street.

The university told people to avoid the area while police investigated. They sent out a second alert at 8:19 p.m. saying the area was “all clear.”

A New Haven police spokesman told News 8 the situation was being handled by Yale police.

No further information was provided.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.