Malloy activating state’s Emergency Operations Center for storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy has announced that he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center beginning at noon on Friday.

Officials will monitor storm conditions across the state and prepare for weather that could potentially impact afternoon and evening travel. Forecasts are mixed, with weather models showing very high winds, heavy rainfall, and variable levels of snowfall throughout the state.

“We are monitoring this weather pattern diligently, and because of the timing of this storm I am calling for the partial activation of the state Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise during Friday afternoon’s commute,” Governor Malloy said. “Residents should exercise caution and allow for extra travel time.”

