Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of dirt biker

Thomas McGee

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fled the scene of a crash that took the life of a 23-year-old dirt bike rider has pleaded guilty.

The Republican-American reports that 50-year-old Thomas McGee, of Hartland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving the scene and evading responsibility in the May 2016 crash in Barkhamsted that look the life of Zachary Dube.

Authorities say McGee was driving his pickup truck east when it took a left turn in a restaurant parking lot and struck Dube’s westbound dirt bike. The pickup was then seen leaving the area. Dube later died at the hospital.

McGee was not arrested until the following month after a police investigation.

McGee faces a minimum mandatory of two years behind bars and up to five years in prison at sentencing on May 11.

