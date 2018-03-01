Overturned tractor trailer closes 3 lanes on I-91 north in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The three left lanes on Interstate 91 north in Windsor Locks are closed due to a overturned tractor trailer.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported the accident at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday night. The agency says the accident is between exits 42 and 44 on I-91 north.

As a result of the overturned tractor trailer, officials say the three right lanes are closed.

State police say there are no injures.

At this time there is no word on the cause of this crash or when the lanes will reopen.

