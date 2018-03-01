PD: 2 arrested with 200 bags of heroin after caller reports erratic driving in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested with 200 bags of heroin in Coventry after someone reported that they were doing drugs while driving erratically on I-384 on Wednesday night.

Police say at around 10:34 p.m., officers received a call for an anonymous driver who reported that they were following a car that was driving erratically on I-384. The caller said that the other car was weaving and almost struck a jersey barrier. The complainant then noticed that the interior dome light was on in the other car, so when he pulled alongside that car, he allegedly saw the driver holding a hypodermic needle.

Police say the caller then reported that the two occupants appeared to be doing drugs, before following them into Coventry to get their license plate and vehicle description to give to authorities. Officers were able to locate the car as it was pulling into the Coventry Citgo station on Main Street.

According to police, when officers spoke with the occupants, later identified as 20-year-old Sarah Sensabaugh, of Coventry, and 23-year-old Paul Sumner, of Plainfield, they admitted that they just purchased 200 bags of heroin in Hartford and had used two.

Officers then recovered 198 bags of heroin, two empty bags and several hypodermic needles. The drugs later tested postive for heroin and fentanyl.

Police say Sensabaugh also admitted that she had stolen jewelry from a family member and sold it at a pawn shop to pay for the heroin.

Both her and Sumner were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sumner was also charged with motor vehicle charges.

Each was held on a $5,000 bond.