PD: 2 New Haven men arrested after Hamden shooting incident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two New Haven men are facing charges following a shooting that took place in Hamden on Feb. 18.

According to police, around 5:45 p.m., units responded to the area of Morse Street and Newhall Street following a report of “shots fired.”

Officials say an investigation revealed that a woman got into an argument with 22-year-old Kenneth Reddick of New Haven.

Reddick allegedly got into a vehicle and followed the woman after she entered another vehicle with a group of women. Police say Reddick then pulled up alongside the women and fired several shots. No one was injured during this incident.

On Feb. 28, Reddick then arrived at police headquarters to speak about the shooting. Officials say they smelled burning marijuana inside of Reddick’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle then allegedly led to the discovery of a stolen 9mm handgun. The driver of that vehicle, 23-year-old Patrick Jones of New Haven, was subsequently arrested.

A short time later, officers charged Reddick for the Feb. 18th shooting.

Reddick has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was detained on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

Jones faces charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and has a court date set for March 14.