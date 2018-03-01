PD: Man robbed at knifepoint in Easton home

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery in Easton on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 11:45 p.m., units received a call from a Sunset Road resident saying he was robbed at knifepoint.

Officials say the homeowner stated a man entered his residence through a rear sliding door. The suspect was allegedly holding a large kitchen knife and demanded money.

The victim then turned over a bag of cash and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. A description of the suspect and vehicle were not provided by authorities.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Easton police.