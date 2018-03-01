Police: Several people found dead inside Massachusetts home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Several people have been found dead inside a home in Massachusetts including at least two elementary school students.

Police say the bodies were found Thursday at a home in West Brookfield, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were found dead or how they died.

The superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District wrote on Facebook late Thursday that he was informed earlier of “a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students.”

Superintendent Brett Kustigian says police wanted him to “reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm.”

He says there will be extra grief counseling available on Friday for all students and staff.

