Shoreline communities preparing for the storm

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For Milford residents along Melba Street, they know how to weather the storm. People like Colleen Burn experienced bad flooding during Hurricane Irene in 2012.

“We had to get taken away by the fire boat,” she said.

She doesn’t expect anything that dramatic from Friday’s approaching storm. In fact, on the day before it’s supposed to hit, she was casually walking on the sand on the beach enjoying the nice afternoon. But, in her mind, this might be:

“The calm before the storm,” she said.

Related Content: Towns and Mystic Seaport batten down the hatches

She bought sump pumps to keep her basement from flooding. Many other people did the same thing at Goody’s Hardware in East Haven. Sump pumps were flying off the shelves.

“For this storm, yes, very much,” said David Katz, owner of Goody’s Hardware. “It’s going to be mostly rain and a lot of flooding.”

Milford Public Works crews were busy clearing debris from storm drains. Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi explained that residents should spend this time before the storm to clear debris from their property. He says that’s one of the best ways to protect homes from damage.

“One thing homeowners can do to prepare their home in case of flooding is to make sure any debris — loose debris — around your home is going to be isn’t going to be swept away by any tides and actually carried down the street,” he said. “That’s when it becomes a hazard or a collision hazard with another object, vehicle, or person.”

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

Chief Fabrizi is also concerned about high winds and possible power outages.

Many residents, though, are taking all of this in stride. People like Jim DeLucia, who has been staying at the same summer beach house on Cosey Beach for more than 70 years said they’ve weathered worse storms in the past and that’s made them better prepared for whatever the future brings.

“We had to elevate it back in 2012 after Irene,” he said. “It was leaning. We were able to salvage the cottage but in order to rehabilitate and fix it up we had to do everything according to code and the code calls for the house to be elevated so it’s above the flood plain.”