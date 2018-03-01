State Police: Lisbon man arrested with assault weapons, bomb making material

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Lisbon man was arrested Thursday after Connecticut State Police allegedly found assault weapons and potential bomb making material in his home following a domestic violence arrest in January.

Police say on January 31, troopers received a 911 call from a victim reporting domestic violence and the accused making threatening remarks about shooting people and committing suicide by cop. Troopers responded to the home on Kinsman Hill Road and arrested 37-year-old Eric Gervais on domestic violence related charges.

During the investigation, troopers say they did a brief search of the home and found numerous firearms, including an unregistered assault weapon, a sawed off shotgun, several handguns, high capacity magazines, ammunition, potential bomb making materials, military manuals on making improvised explosive devices and ant-government literature.

A Lisbon resident trooper then applied for a search and seizure warrant to seize those items with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit, The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Office, the State Police Emergency Services Unit and the State Police Eastern District Major Crimes.

According to state police, the warrant was granted and the items were seized. An arrest was also granted and Gervais was charged with possession of an assault weapon, possession of large capacity magazines, possession of a sawed off shotgun and criminal attempt to manufacture bombs. He was held on a $200,000 bond.