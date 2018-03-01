State Representative removed from positions, urged to resign due to ‘personal conduct’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state representative is being “strongly” encouraged to resign from office for issues surrounding his personal conduct, according to Speaker of the House Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin).

On Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Aresimowicz sent a letter to Rep. Angel Arce (D-Hartford) urging him to resign.

According to a report by The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2CRnmPI), Rep. Arce allegedly sent a series of texts to a 16-year-old girl in 2015 that were “unusually familiar and affectionate in tone.”

In the letter, Rep. Arce was informed that he was being removed from his positions as Assistant Majority Leader, Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee and member of Transportation, Housing and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees.

Letter from CT House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz to Rep. Angel Arce asking him to resign after @HartfordCourant story regarding allegedly inappropriate text messages with a teenager. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/xBJmVLp9Bw — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) March 1, 2018

