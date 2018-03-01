United Illuminating offers tips for getting through Friday’s storm

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– United Illuminating is warning customers to prepare for the possibility of extended service interruptions on Friday due to the forecasted severe weather.

UI says storm readiness teams have been tracking the storm, holding planning meetings, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty. The company is coordinating preparations with state and local emergency management authorities.

UI reminds customers to stay far away from downed power lines. Even lines that appear dead can be dangerous. You can report downed lines and other hazardous situations to UI at 800.722.5584.

UI offers customers the following tips to prepare for the storm and stay safe and comfortable if power outages do occur:

Before a storm strikes:

· Enroll in free UI Outage Alerts. Text “OUT” to 839-884 or visit Outage Central at uinet.com to sign up for alerts by text, email or phone.

· Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

· Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

· Fill your car’s fuel tank.

For customers with generators:

· Hire a licensed electrician to install permanent generators and transfer switches.

· Carefully read and observe all instructions in your generator’s operating manual.

· Properly ground all portable generators.

· Never run a generator indoors, or even in an open garage.

· If your carbon monoxide detector goes off, get out of the building immediately and call 911.

· Do not store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at uinet.com.