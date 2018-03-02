15-year-old boy charged with threatening Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats toward Watertown High School.

Police on at around 5 p.m., officers were advised by the Watertown High School principal of a disturbing voice message that had been left by a parent. The caller indicated that her son had overheard another student threatening to “shoot up the school” and “take his own life.”

Officers then began an immediate investigation and by 7 p.m., they took a 15-year-old juvenile into custody. The teen was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

According to police, due to the boy’s comments, a judge also signed an “Order to Detain Pending Probable Cause Determination.”

The juvenile has not been identified and remains in police custody.

