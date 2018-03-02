8 Minute Meals: peanut butter & jelly burger

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Bobby Santamauro of Plan B in Fairfield makes a PB&J Burger for an 8 minute meal.

Bacon Jam Recipe:

1.5 lb diced cooked bacon

2 Cups diced white onion

1 tsp Chili powder

1/2 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp mustard powder

1/2 Cup Bourbon

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

1/3 Cup Cider Vinegar

1/3 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup water

Directions:

1. Cook diced bacon in a skillet – strain and reserve bacon fat 2. Warm fat in sauce pot – cook onions till translucent, add in spices and cook two minutes 3. Add in bourbon and syrup, heat to a boil 4. Add in sugar, water, and vinegar – cook out for 10 minutes – remove from heat 5. Pulse bacon and onion mixture in food processor for 1 minute 6. Cool before serving

The PB&J Burger:

1. Grill Seasoned chuck patty

2. Butter and lightly toast roll in oven

3. To assemble, place bacon jam on top bun and cover with American cheese – melt under broiler

4. Spread peanut butter on bottom bun and top of burger, place top bun and add a skewer