8 Minute Meals: peanut butter & jelly burger

(WTNH) — Executive Chef Bobby Santamauro of Plan B in Fairfield makes a PB&J Burger for an 8 minute meal.
Bacon Jam Recipe:
1.5 lb diced cooked bacon
2 Cups diced white onion
1 tsp Chili powder
1/2 tsp ginger
1/2 tsp mustard powder
1/2 Cup Bourbon
1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
1/3 Cup Cider Vinegar
1/3 Cup Brown Sugar
1/2 Cup water
Directions:
1. Cook diced bacon in a skillet – strain and reserve bacon fat
2. Warm fat in sauce pot – cook onions till translucent, add in spices and cook two minutes
3. Add in bourbon and syrup, heat to a boil
4. Add in sugar, water, and vinegar – cook out for 10 minutes – remove from heat
5. Pulse bacon and onion mixture in food processor for 1 minute
6. Cool before serving
The PB&J Burger:
1. Grill Seasoned chuck patty
2. Butter and lightly toast roll in oven
3. To assemble, place bacon jam on top bun and cover with American cheese – melt under broiler
4. Spread peanut butter on bottom bun and top of burger, place top bun and add a skewer