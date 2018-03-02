Amtrak service suspended in northeast due to storm

(WTNH)–Amtrak service across the region has been suspended as a result of the nor’easter that has hit the area.

Service was suspended between Boston and Washington, D.C., as rain and powerful winds hit the northeast, causing downed wires, power outages and damage.

“Despite our best effort to restore service between BOS and WAS today, we have determined at this time it is not safe to do so,” Amtrak tweeted on Friday. “Hazardous conditions for our customers & crews have led us to cancel all Amtrak service on the Northeast Corridor until tomorrow. We sincerely apologize.”

Amtrak said service would be suspended until Saturday.