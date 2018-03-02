At The Movies – ‘Death Wish’

Vinnie Penn, 960 WELI Personality Published:

(WTNH)– Bruce Willis channels Charles Bronson this weekend, by way of John Mcclane, in ‘Death Wish.’

Considered a re-imagining, as opposed to a remake, it is that ‘Death Wish,’ the one from 1974 that spawned a franchise. The director here is Eli Roth, from the ‘Hostel’ movies, which means Willis’ vigilante is going to exact revenge in leg-crossing, eye-covering ways.

For the uninitiated, the movie is about someone who loses a loved one and doesn’t think the law is doing enough about it – so they take it into their own hands. If you’re thinking that sounds like best picture nominee ‘Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing Missouri’ – sure – just with cars being dropped on bodies, decapitations, and lighting people on fire.

Then again, in ‘Death Wish 5’ Bronson did get one bad guy with an exploding football. I’m not kidding. Even though I kinda wish I was.

The original movie was quite controversial at the time, with critics saying it glorified vigilantism. Hey, it also glorified wearing cowboy boots with a three-piece suit. They’re marketing this as ‘Bruce is back,’ and with another ‘Die Hard’ coming soon he just might be.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s