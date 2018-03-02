At The Movies – ‘Death Wish’

(WTNH)– Bruce Willis channels Charles Bronson this weekend, by way of John Mcclane, in ‘Death Wish.’

Considered a re-imagining, as opposed to a remake, it is that ‘Death Wish,’ the one from 1974 that spawned a franchise. The director here is Eli Roth, from the ‘Hostel’ movies, which means Willis’ vigilante is going to exact revenge in leg-crossing, eye-covering ways.

For the uninitiated, the movie is about someone who loses a loved one and doesn’t think the law is doing enough about it – so they take it into their own hands. If you’re thinking that sounds like best picture nominee ‘Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing Missouri’ – sure – just with cars being dropped on bodies, decapitations, and lighting people on fire.

Then again, in ‘Death Wish 5’ Bronson did get one bad guy with an exploding football. I’m not kidding. Even though I kinda wish I was.

The original movie was quite controversial at the time, with critics saying it glorified vigilantism. Hey, it also glorified wearing cowboy boots with a three-piece suit. They’re marketing this as ‘Bruce is back,’ and with another ‘Die Hard’ coming soon he just might be.