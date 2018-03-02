Brett Gardner: Russell Wilson “fits right in” with Yankees

Related Coverage New York Yankees return to myTV9 in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH)–With all of the hype surrounding the Yankees’ addition of Giancarlo Stanton, there’s one newly-acquired minor league prospect who may be getting more attention in spring training these days.

That’d be Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, who is spending part of his offseason in spring training with the Yanks. Wilson was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 2010 MLB draft after playing baseball and football in college at NC State. Before committing solely to college football, Wilson even played in 93 minor league games, advancing to Single-A ball with the Asheville Tourists in 2010 and ’11.

The Yankees acquired him in a trade with the Rangers in February, and G.M. Brian Cashman was excited about the opportunity for his players.

“We’ve admired Russell’s career from afar for quite some time,” Cashman said after the trade. “This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession.”

Related: New York Yankees return to myTV9 in 2018

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner says Wilson is legit on the baseball field.

“He’s just fit right in, man. He really does fit right in. He could be in camp with us all spring, and play in games with us, and wouldn’t look out of place at all.”

“It’s great to have him here, and try and learn from some of the things that have made him so successful,” Gardner said. “I know he’s enjoying his time here too, so it’s been fun.”

Some of the Yankees wanted to run some routes with Wilson, but that idea was squashed.