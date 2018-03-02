Connecticut mom, author writes book to encourage young girls to follow their dreams

(WTNH) — Connecticut mom and author Jackie Nastri Bardenwerper talks about how her new book ‘Salted Caramel Dreams’ is helping young girls in middle school.

Bardenwerper says she intended Salted Caramel Dreams to encourage girls to find their own identity and be proud of it. Middle school is a time where many girls try to fit in, and look at their friends to determine what is acceptable. But friendships during the tween years can often be rocky, and even turn into bullying.

In Salted Caramel Dreams, twelve-year-old Jasmine has a falling out with her lifelong best friend Kiara after she joins the basketball team. Devastated, Jasmine is lost until her mom forces her to join drama club, where she makes new friends, meets a cute boy, and starts making some big dreams. But then there’s a crisis with the school play-and Kiara reaches out to Jasmine. She then has to decide if she can help her former friend in this time of need.

Bardenwerper hopes Salted Caramel Dreams will help young girls realize they are not alone in the life changes they are experiencing. The book hits the shelves on March 13th.