Crews working hard to restore power to thousands after storm

(WTNH)–It was snap, crackle and pop in Cheshire, and Tom Grimshaw’s Power flickered and then went out.

At the height of the storm, more than 60,000 people in the dark. Mother Nature tearing up the power grid, Eversource putting it back together as fast as they could.

Related: Report-It Photo Gallery: March 2, 2018 storm

All across the state, crews working before the sun came up, and working well after the sun went down. A tree onto the roof and then into the dining room of this Hamden home, to live wires on a bus in Southington. Fire and police and Eversource rescuing about a dozen kids, sending everyone home safely. 10-year-old Joseph Fabiano had a front row seat to the fireworks.

“When the power line fell, my friend said, did you see that spark?” Fabiano said.

Related: Power line falls on school bus in Southington

The nor’easter really hammered the infrastructure all day and all night. Property and power took hits, but also the roads, clogged and blocked and in some places impassable. Joe Jones had a hard time getting home from work in Hamden.

“I was dodging branches one of the town trucks was in front of me, and he kept getting out in front of me I’m moving branches off the road.”

Eversource reminds everyone if you see a downed powerline treat it like it is live, stay away and call it in.