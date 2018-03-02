Cruisin’ Connecticut – Superheros Unite: Marvel Universe Live

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – We’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Bridgeport, home of the Webster Bank Arena, and this weekend’s presentation of: Marvel Universe LIVE! The show brings your favorite superheros to life.

I caught up with one of the stars of the show, Ashley Olivier:

I loved any type of characters when I was a kid. I had the biggest imagination, so being able to portray these characters now is just a dream come true.

Ashley is a professional aerialist and plays Wasp in the show.

I use an apparatus called aerial straps, and that’s how the Wasp actually flies around and fights bad guys.

The interactive superhero experience is fun for the whole family.

Watching the kids’ faces when we’re doing the show is so amazing. There’s so much that we layer together to create the show that you end up seeing.

Effects, pyrotechnics and wardrobe really make this show come together.

All the costumes here on Marvel are handmade. Some of our costumes have up to 15 pieces.

Enjoy the video above for some behind-the-scenes fun. And check out Marvel Universe LIVE! this weekend at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

Get your tickets here.