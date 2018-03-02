Fire crews on scene after tree falls on car in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A tree has fallen onto a car in New Haven on Friday morning.

Several firefighters have responded to Lombard and Poplar Streets for a tree that fell in the road and onto a car.

While the car appeared to be damaged, it’s unclear if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured in the accident.

Friday’s storm is causing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

