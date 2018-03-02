Fire crews on scene after tree falls on car in New Haven

Related Coverage Dry but gusty Saturday, storm threatening midweek

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A tree has fallen onto a car in New Haven on Friday morning.

Several firefighters have responded to Lombard and Poplar Streets for a tree that fell in the road and onto a car.

While the car appeared to be damaged, it’s unclear if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured in the accident.

Use caution driving and walking in and around the city today, multiple reports of trees and wires down. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) March 2, 2018

Friday’s storm is causing heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

