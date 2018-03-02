Getting Rid of Unsightly and Painful Varicose and Spider Veins

Sponsored by Vein Institute of Connecticut

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CT STYLE) — For Susana Lang, exercise is a big part of her life.

“I play soccer three times a week and I enjoy Zumba five times a week,” Lang said.

But painful varicose veins around Lang’s knees were keeping her from the activities she loves.

“When [I] stop doing exercise, I feel bad,” Lang explained. “I feel like my body [is] missing something.”

So Lang decided to get help at the Vein Institute of Connecticut where they treat a range of venous conditions.

“It’s extremely common,” said Alex Afshar, M.D., founder of the Vein Institute of Connecticut. “I would say about 25 percent of the population suffer from some sort of vein disease and a large percentage of those people become very symptomatic.”

Dr. Afshar performed three different procedures to get rid of Lang’s pesky problem. First was radiofrequency ablation, where a catheter is inserted into the vein supplying the problem area with blood.

“Then under local anesthesia, the heat that’s emitted from all these generators, like laser and radiofrequency, they denature the protein inside the vein wall causing the vein to collapse,” Dr. Afshar explained. “Once that is compressed for a few days, the body gets rid of it and the circulation improves as a whole.”

Next, Dr. Afshar performed ambulatory phlebectomy to remove surrounding varicose veins.

“This is under local anesthesia,” Dr. Afshar said. “We go in with a special needle and a special hook and remove those incompetent, failed bulging veins.”

Lastly, a medical detergent was injected into Lang’s spider veins. The procedure, called sclerotherapy, causes those small veins to collapse.

“And eventually the body reabsorbs those spider veins and they go away,” Dr. Afshar said.

“I feel so comfortable,” Lang said of the procedures. “I don’t feel any pain. It’s so easy.”

Today Lang’s unsightly and painful veins have all but disappeared.

“I feel great,” Lang said. “It’s like I have my new legs. That’s what I say to the doctor.”

She’s back on the field and dancing to music.

“I go into the gym every single day,” she said. “I do kickboxing, I do my Zumba, I play soccer. Oh my goodness, I feel great.”

