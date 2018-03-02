High winds bring down trees, power lines across the state

(WTNH)– Several schools across the state are closed Friday, as a result of the storm. Others are dismissing students early because in many communities, trees and power lines have been brought down by the high winds.

The power of this wind, coupled with the drenching rain saturating the ground, brought down tree after tree across Connecticut.

One of the most damaging was one on Lombard Street in New Haven, wrecking a car. A nearby red truck was not looking so good either. And this was not even the only one of these in New Haven.

Another tree came down on top of cars on Ridge Street, blocking that street for hours.

In Madison, a tree did some damage along Route 1.

Report-It Photo Gallery: March 2, 2018 storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wind taking down power lines and polls on North Walnut Street in Waterbury (WTNH / Report-It / Annette R) A local store sign fell on a Volvo causing the back windshield to shatter. The 50-60mph winds are very dangerous. (WTNH / Report-It / Ariana Z) Alicea sent in this shot of a tree that hit her front porch in West Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Alicea W) The wind just blew the roof off of the China Chef restaurant on Dixwell Avenue (WTNH / Report-It / George P) Heard a bang, looked outside saw my son-in-law's shed was demolished! (WTNH / Report-It / Nancy C A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / David N) Steve sent in this shot of a tree across the road in Orange (WTNH / Report-It / Steve C) Maryjane said her power has been out for hours after wires came down in front of her home Friday morning A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / Maryjane O) High water levels at Fulton Park in Waterbury (WTNH / Report-It / Annette R) Tree blocks Mitchell Drive in New Haven. (WTNH / Report-It / John Z) A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / Tim C) Sadrach sent in this shot after utility pole fell on his car in New Haven Friday (WTNH / Report-It / Sadrach N) Buckley Road in Salem was blocked after this tree fell Friday (WTNH / Report-It / Brandon K) Gary said he was walking down Day Street in Seymour when he heard a loud crack. When he turned around, he saw this (WTNH / Report-It / Gary S) A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / David N) Alicea sent in this shot of her home in West Haven after a tree fell on it (WTNH / Report-It / Alicea W) A look at Hill Street in Ansonia (WTNH / Report-It / Milani B) The beach in New London was eroding Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / John Maloney) Milford is experiencing high winds and flooding. Heard a noise and went to investigate and found a large tree came down in my back yard resting against the house. (WTNH / Report-It / Susan S) A wild weather day in greater Danbury with snow, sleet, rain and high winds. (WTNH / Report-It / Trevor W) New Haven police on the scene after a downed tree blocks Mitchell Drive (WTNH / Report-It / John Z) Catherine sent in this shot of a tree blocking a road in West Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Catherine B)

Up in Salem at Buckley and Brainard Streets, a tree came down on power lines.

In Waterbury, North Walnut Street was closed when another tree brought down power lines.

Gary in Seymour said a tree fell 5 feet behind him as he walked down Day Street.

While a tree in West Haven took down wires and blocked the street in front of Christine’s home. She’s concerned about safety.

For drivers’ safety, Connecticut State Police closed Route 165 in Preston for a couple hours while crews repaired utility lines brought down early Friday morning.

High winds blew off the corner of the roof of this this former Chinese restaurant on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.

We’re not sure what caused this accident in New Haven, but tanker truck versus car tied up traffic on I-91 for a while.