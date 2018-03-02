High winds bring down trees, power lines across the state

(WTNH)– Several schools across the state are closed Friday, as a result of the storm. Others are dismissing students early because in many communities, trees and power lines have been brought down by the high winds.
The power of this wind, coupled with the drenching rain saturating the ground, brought down tree after tree across Connecticut.
One of the most damaging was one on Lombard Street in New Haven, wrecking a car. A nearby red truck was not looking so good either. And this was not even the only one of these in New Haven.
Another tree came down on top of cars on Ridge Street, blocking that street for hours.
In Madison, a tree did some damage along Route 1.
Up in Salem at Buckley and Brainard Streets, a tree came down on power lines.
In Waterbury, North Walnut Street was closed when another tree brought down power lines.
Gary in Seymour said a tree fell 5 feet behind him as he walked down Day Street.
While a tree in West Haven took down wires and blocked the street in front of Christine’s home. She’s concerned about safety.
For drivers’ safety, Connecticut State Police closed Route 165 in Preston for a couple hours while crews repaired utility lines brought down early Friday morning.
High winds blew off the corner of the roof of this this former Chinese restaurant on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.
We’re not sure what caused this accident in New Haven, but tanker truck versus car tied up traffic on I-91 for a while.