Major coastal storm causing power outages across the state

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — A major coastal storm has arrived and some residents are now without power.

Eversource is reporting that more than 9,650 customers are without power Friday afternoon. Waterbury and Danbury are among the towns with the most outages as of Friday afternoon.

Related content: Handy Connecticut links during wind storms

The United Illuminating Company is reporting more than 3,000 customers are without power, with the majority of the outages in Woodbridge and Trumbull.

News 8 will be updating the outage numbers throughout the day. Refresh this page for the latest outage numbers.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s