Major coastal storm causing power outages across the state

(WTNH) — A major coastal storm has arrived and some residents are now without power.

Eversource is reporting that more than 9,650 customers are without power Friday afternoon. Waterbury and Danbury are among the towns with the most outages as of Friday afternoon.

The United Illuminating Company is reporting more than 3,000 customers are without power, with the majority of the outages in Woodbridge and Trumbull.

