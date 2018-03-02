State to spend $10 million more on school security

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Since the school shooting in Parkland Florida last month there has been much reporting about Connecticut’s ban on so-called “assault rifles.” But the laws passed in the aftermath of the shooting at the Sandy Hook school five years ago did a lot more, especially in the area of school security and it’s still happening.

Related Content: Devos: $1M grant goes to grieving Florida school district

Despite the state’s financial difficulties legislators and the Governor have come together on finding money to help with what’s called “social and emotional learning”

as well as school security statewide.

Related Content: Parents brighten up elementary school’s bathrooms to encourage students

When the new Sandy Hook school opened a year-and-a-half ago, it included the latest state-of-the-art security without looking like a fortress. It has bullet proof glass, electronic doors and door locks, cameras (both visible and not visible) and panic buttons strategically located throughout the building.

Related Content: CT Supreme Court hears case on disclosure of Adam Lanza documents

There are over half a million kids enrolled in school in Connecticut in more than 1,600 schools both public and private. Since Sandy Hook the state has spent over $50 million on school security upgrades at over 1,200 schools. Another $10 million is now being appropriated for security upgrades for another 180. Security measures also include limiting and always knowing who comes into the building during the school day.

“They’re in the classroom, they should be focusing on their school work but they’re wondering who’se going to come through the building,” says Nichole Nathaniel of East Hartford. She was one of the parents that met with school administrators, teachers and political leaders at the Silver Lane School in East Hartford today where school security was the topic.

Related Content: Calls for action, more funding for mental health

The state’s top elected officials made it clear that they agree teacher with unions that arming teachers will not fly in Connecticut. “The Connecticut model of school safety is a national model for how we can make schools safer without weaponizing our educators,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut).

At that forum today the Governor announced that addtional $10 million dollars for even more security upgrades at more schools.