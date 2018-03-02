Malloy calls on state representative to resign over texts to teen

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl is being investigated by police, officials said Friday.

Capitol police officer Scott Driscoll said his department received information involving Rep. Angel Arce and that an investigation is underway to determine if a crime had been committed.

The Hartford Courant published a series of texts the 57-year-old Hartford Democrat allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. One read, “good night love and sweet dreams and thank you for coming into my life.” Other messages included “you are so beautiful and gorgeous” and “I think we going to keep a lot of secrets between us.”

Original Story: State Representative removed from positions, urged to resign due to ‘personal conduct’

The Courant said the messages apparently were sent from Arce’s Facebook Messenger and were provided to the newspaper by the teen, who is now 18.

Jeffrey Kestenband, Arce’s lawyer, says his client did nothing improper and will not comment further.

Fellow lawmakers and staff said Arce, who is not married, is a father of two sons and is also a grandfather.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, both Democrats, have called on Arce to resign. He has already had his leadership roles and committee assignments stripped by Aresimowicz. First elected to the General Assembly in 2012, he was an assistant majority leader and vice chairman of the Transportation Committee.

“These messages and what they imply are repugnant,” said Kelly Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the governor.

A spokesman for Aresimowicz said Arce had not responded to the resignation request as of Friday afternoon.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s