Man who crashed car into Middlesex Hospital dies

Steven Ellam (Middletown Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The 27-year-old man who drove into Middlesex Hospital before setting himself on fire last Thursday has died on Thursday night.

Officials at Bridgeport Hospital say that  Steven Ellam , of Middletown, has died from his injuries after being in critical condition in the burn unit for a week.

On February 22nd just before 10 a.m., Ellam drove his car through the emergency room entrance of Middlesex Hospital and then lit himself on fire.

Police say that evidence has revealed that Ellam’s actions were intended to cause harm to others but they believe that the incident was isolated and that he worked alone.

Middlesex Hospital has been seeing patients in a new temporary emergency department while repairs are being made.

The incident remains under investigation.

