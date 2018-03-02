MusicWeekend

Your local music connection is here! Check out these upcoming shows sponsored by American Weekend Entertainment.

THE WARNER THEATER (https://www.warnertheatre.org/)

Long-time friends Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin come together on one stage Friday, March 2 at 8 pm for one incredible acoustic evening of music as these two master performers and songwriters share songs and stories.

The #1 kids toy in North America is live and on The Warner stage! Your beloved Shoppies make their theatrical debut in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more! Sunday, March 4 at 1 pm.

Scotty McCreery plays the Warner Theater Thursday, March 15 at 8PM. Scotty is currently rising up the charts with his smash hit song “Five More Minutes,” earning 30 million streams and 100,000 downloads. All three of his albums debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard album chart, with current combined sales nearing 3 million copies!

America’s founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell harmonized their way to the top of the charts with “A Horse With No Name” which paved the way with an impressive string of hits. Forty plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound. Warner Theater Friday March 30

THE GARDE ARTS CENTER (http://www.gardearts.org/)

The Garde Theater presents Air Supply featuring the unique sound of Australian soft-rock duo Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell. Their many hits include “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” and “Every Woman in the World. Saturday, March 10.

Rodriguez, the legendary self taught singer-sonwriter known only by his surname and star of the Oscar winning documentary- “Searching for Sugarman” brings his national tour to the Garde Arts Center Friday, April 13 at 8PM.

Coming to the Garde, Friday May 11, the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have created a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them. Selling over 14 million records, Amy & Emily are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Garde Arts Center Friday, May 11.