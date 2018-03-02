Nurse convicted of killing girlfriend to be sentenced

- FILE - Jermaine Richards in court (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nurse convicted at his third trial of killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend is scheduled to be sentenced.

The Connecticut Post reports that Jermaine Richards faces up to 60 years in prison at sentencing Friday.

The 34-year-old Richards was convicted in September of killing 20-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University sophomore Alyssiah Marie Wiley in 2013.

Her partial remains were found in a wooded of Trumbull about a mile and a half from Richards’ Bridgeport home.

Richards’ first two trials ended in hung juries. His defense pointed out that there is no physical evidence in the case, nothing to show where or when Wiley was killed, and no eyewitnesses.

Wiley’s family and friends testified Richards was jealous, possessive and had been physically violent with her.

