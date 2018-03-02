Patrick Smith: Meet the Grand Marshal of the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Grand Marshal of the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a man with a deep connection to the city.  News 8’s Sarah Cody sat down with Patrick Smith at Christopher Martin’s Restaurant, a neighborhood meeting spot.

“I feel excited, I feel humble,” says Smith, who grew up in the East Rock section of the city.  “It’s the best neighborhood in New Haven, hands down.”

He attended area schools and Albertus Magnus College.  Smith now works at Yale University.

“We’re a wonderful small city with a big heart and it’s all about community – very diverse,” he says.  “I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up anywhere else.”

The upcoming gathering is a vibrant reminder of Smith’s Irish heritage.

patrickandson2 Patrick Smith: Meet the Grand Marshal of the New Haven St. Patricks Day Parade

“Our spunk, we don’t quit, don’t give up,” he says with pride.  “We’re loyal.”

Smith will be marching alongside a very special guy.  His son, Declan, who is 3-year- old.

“He understands a little bit, he knows something big is going on,” he says.  “He has a top hat and a little sash his grandmother made him.”

Smith says the parade is the unofficial start of spring.  A time to honor culture, family and community.

“If it’s raining, I won’t feel it,” he says, looking forward to March 11th.  “I’ll be walking between the drops or floating down the street. It’s just going to be pure elation.”

News 8 is your home for All Things Irish.  Tune into our live special coverage of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 11th.  Coverage begins at 1pm on News 8.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s