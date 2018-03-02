PD: Shelton volunteer firefighter arrested for arson at firehouse

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A volunteer firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly setting a truck on fire at a Shelton firehouse last month.

Police say 57-year-old William Tortora, of Shelton, was arrested in connection with a fire that happened on February 3rd at Echo Hose Company #1, at 379 Coram Avenue. The fire occurred in the parking lot during a past captain’s dinner.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally started in the back of a pickup truck, which was abutting the firehouse.

After interviewing several members of the Shelton Fire Department, as well as people present at the dinner, Tortora was arrested.

Tortora was charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, as well conspiracy charges in relation to each charge. He was held on a $250,000 bond.