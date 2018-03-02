Police release surveillance video in Connecticut hotel death

By Published:
- FILE - Bridgeport police (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police have publicly identified the man found shot to death at a Connecticut hotel this week and have also released surveillance video of possible suspects.

Police say 48-year-old Alfanso Anderson was found dead in a room at the Sunny Side Inn in Bridgeport at about 11:30 p.m. Monday after officers responded to reports of gunfire.

Related: Man killed in Bridgeport hotel shooting

On Thursday, authorities released video that showed two vehicles that entered the hotel’s parking lot shortly before the shooting. What appear to be three men and a woman are also seen on the video walking toward the hotel separately. One of the men is then seen fleeing on foot, followed by two other men and the woman fleeing together.

Anderson’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year. He lived in Bridgeport.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s