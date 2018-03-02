Police: Tree falls on car on Route 15, killing one

Related Coverage High winds bring down trees, power lines across the state

STAMFORD/GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)–One person has died after a tree fell on a car on Route 15 on Friday afternoon near the Stamford/Greenwich line, according to state police.

State police said that the accident happened around 3:35 p.m. One occupant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, while another was pronounced dead.

The highway was closed at exit 33 as of 8 p.m. Friday.

The scene remains active, as police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.

