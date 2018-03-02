Power line falls on school bus in Southington

Related Coverage High winds bring down trees, power lines across the state

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A power line fell on a school bus carrying students in Southington on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Meriden Avenue, just after school got out. There were about a dozen students on the bus, which was driving along when one of the students told News 8 they heard a crack and a pop, as power lines came down right on the hood.

A student said the bus driver kept everybody calm and under control. No one got off the bus, while driver called 9-1-1. Police, fire department, and ambulance crews arrived on scene, as did Connecticut Light and Power (CL&P) crews, who were able to remove the wires from the bus.

“When the power line fell, my friend saw a spark,” said 10-year-old Joseph Fabiano, who was on the bus.

“I was just a little nervous, just to make sure that it wasn’t an accident, and that the kids were okay. Once they told me that the kids were safe and fine, [I had] no problem,” said Joseph’s mother Amonda Fabiano.

CL&P crews were able to use a bucket truck to cut the wire off the bus, de-energize it, and make it safe.

Students did not have to get off the bus. The driver continued along on the route, and parents were notified by the school about the incident.