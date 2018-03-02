Quinnipiac crushes Yale, 5-1, in ECAC Game 1

(WTNH)–There’s nothing better than playoff hockey–especially when its Yale and Quinnipiac. The two teams faced off in Game 1 of the best of three ECAC series Friday night at Ingalls Rink.

In the first period, Yale gets on the board first. Tyler Welsh sets up Captain Ryan Hitchcock, and it’s 1 nothing Bulldogs.

In the second period, same score, Yale turns the puck over. Hamden’s Joe O’Connor takes the drop pass, between his legs and into the net. What a shot.

We’re all tied at 1.

The third period was all Bobcats. Chase Priskie joins in on the rush, lets one go, and it gets past Sam Tucker.

Quinnipiac wins it, 5-1.

Game 2 tomorrow night at Yale.