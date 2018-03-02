Quinnipiac crushes Yale, 5-1, in ECAC Game 1

By Published:

(WTNH)–There’s nothing better than playoff hockey–especially when its Yale and Quinnipiac. The two teams faced off in Game 1 of the best of three ECAC series Friday night at Ingalls Rink.

In the first period, Yale gets on the board first. Tyler Welsh sets up Captain Ryan Hitchcock, and it’s 1 nothing Bulldogs.

In the second period, same score, Yale turns the puck over. Hamden’s Joe O’Connor takes the drop pass, between his legs and into the net. What a shot.

We’re all tied at 1.

The third period was all Bobcats. Chase Priskie joins in on the rush, lets one go, and it gets past Sam Tucker.

Quinnipiac wins it, 5-1.

Game 2 tomorrow night at Yale.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s