Report-It Photo Gallery: March 2, 2018 storm

Wind taking down power lines and polls on North Walnut Street in Waterbury (WTNH / Report-It / Annette R)

A local store sign fell on a Volvo causing the back windshield to shader. The 50-60mph winds are very dangerous. (WTNH / Report-It / Ariana Z)

Alicea sent in this shot of a tree that hit her front porch in West Haven (WTNH / Report-It / Alicea W)

The wind just blew the roof off of the China Chef restaurant on Dixwell Avenue (WTNH / Report-It / George P)

Heard a bang, looked outside saw my son-in-law's shed was demolished! (WTNH / Report-It / Nancy C

A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / David N)

Steve sent in this shot of a tree across the road in Orange (WTNH / Report-It / Steve C)

Maryjane said her power has been out for hours after wires came down in front of her home Friday morning A section of Route 1 was closed in Madison after this tree came down Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / Maryjane O)

High water levels at Fulton Park in Waterbury (WTNH / Report-It / Annette R)

Tree blocks Mitchell Drive in New Haven. (WTNH / Report-It / John Z)

Sadrach sent in this shot after utility pole fell on his car in New Haven Friday (WTNH / Report-It / Sadrach N)

Buckley Road in Salem was blocked after this tree fell Friday (WTNH / Report-It / Brandon K)

Gary said he was walking down Day Street in Seymour when he heard a loud crack. When he turned around, he saw this (WTNH / Report-It / Gary S)

A look at Hill Street in Ansonia (WTNH / Report-It / Milani B)

The beach in New London was eroding Friday morning (WTNH / Report-It / John Maloney)

Milford is experiencing high winds and flooding. Heard a noise and went to investigate and found a large tree came down in my back yard resting against the house. (WTNH / Report-It / Susan S)

A wild weather day in greater Danbury with snow, sleet, rain and high winds. (WTNH / Report-It / Trevor W)

New Haven police on the scene after a downed tree blocks Mitchell Drive (WTNH / Report-It / John Z)