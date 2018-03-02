Stocking up for the storm, coastal flooding a concern

By Published:


OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — March is roaring ashore like a lion as a nor’easter barrels toward Connecticut and for some, it’s causing a run on supplies.

“It’s been busy pretty much all night, busier than a normal Thursday night that’s for sure,” said liquor store clerk Zachary Halvorsen.

But folks in Old Saybrook are not stockpiling the usual milk and bread.

Related content: Malloy activating state’s Emergency Operations Center for storm

“Nobody wants to be stuck home without any alcohol,” said Halvorsen. “They come from Stop and Shop, they get their milk and eggs, then they come here and get their beer and their wine.”

Yet, a UConn student who spoke to News 8’s Mario Boone said he’s been so busy studying for midterms, he missed the storm memo.

“I had no idea. You actually told me about it. I had no idea. It’s the first time I’m hearing about it,” said the man who asked to be identified only as Nick.

In fact, many locals seemed less worried about coastal flooding and more concerned about the lights staying on.

Related content: United Illuminating offers tips for getting through Friday’s storm

“I just worry about the power going out,” said Paula Spencer.

United Illuminating is warning its customers to prepare for the possibility of “extended service interruptions.”

If the nor’easter turns out to be really bad, here’s some good advice.

“Stay home, that’s about it. I’ll just stay home and stay inside,” said Nick.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s