Stocking up for the storm, coastal flooding a concern



OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — March is roaring ashore like a lion as a nor’easter barrels toward Connecticut and for some, it’s causing a run on supplies.

“It’s been busy pretty much all night, busier than a normal Thursday night that’s for sure,” said liquor store clerk Zachary Halvorsen.

But folks in Old Saybrook are not stockpiling the usual milk and bread.

Related content: Malloy activating state’s Emergency Operations Center for storm

“Nobody wants to be stuck home without any alcohol,” said Halvorsen. “They come from Stop and Shop, they get their milk and eggs, then they come here and get their beer and their wine.”

Yet, a UConn student who spoke to News 8’s Mario Boone said he’s been so busy studying for midterms, he missed the storm memo.

“I had no idea. You actually told me about it. I had no idea. It’s the first time I’m hearing about it,” said the man who asked to be identified only as Nick.

In fact, many locals seemed less worried about coastal flooding and more concerned about the lights staying on.

Related content: United Illuminating offers tips for getting through Friday’s storm

“I just worry about the power going out,” said Paula Spencer.

United Illuminating is warning its customers to prepare for the possibility of “extended service interruptions.”

If the nor’easter turns out to be really bad, here’s some good advice.

“Stay home, that’s about it. I’ll just stay home and stay inside,” said Nick.