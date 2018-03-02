Today’s Dish: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite public to wedding

By Published:
From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! New details about the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple has invited more than 2,600 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to share in the wedding festivities. Among those invited are local school children, charity workers and members of the public.

A new study finds your selfie might be distorting the size of your nose. Apparently selfies can make your nose appear roughly 30 percent larger than it actually is.

Researchers say this happens when you take a selfie at a distance of about 12 inches from the face. When the picture is taken from a distance of five feet, the distortion isn’t nearly as significant.

