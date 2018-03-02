Veterans with mental illnesses sue Navy over discharges

By Published:
Sign outside state Department of Veterans' Affairs in Rocky Hill.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Navy and Marine Corps veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems are accusing the Navy in a new lawsuit of unfairly issuing them less-than-honorable discharges that prevent them from getting support and Veterans Affairs benefits.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Connecticut seeks class-action status for thousands of Navy and Marine Corps veterans. The veterans are represented by students with Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic, which filed a similar lawsuit against the Army last year.

Navy officials did not immediately return a message Friday.

The veterans say they were given less-than-honorable discharges for minor infractions linked to untreated mental health problems.

They also say the Naval Discharge Review Board has unlawfully denied their applications to change their discharge characterization.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s