Makai Mason may never play another game for Yale

By and Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s the last two home games of the year for the seniors on the Yale men’s basketball team and it has to be bittersweet for point guard Makai Mason.

He will not play again this weekend, and could be done for the year.

Mason has only played one game this season. He played against Harvard two weeks ago but apparently had a setback with his initial foot injury and has not practiced since.

Yale plays in the Ivy league tournament next weekend, and Mason most likely will not play.

The 6-1 guard from Greenfield, Mass. played a key role in Yale’s historic 2016 season, which culminated with a win over Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before the Bulldogs fell to Duke in Round 2.

Mason scored 31 points to lead Yale past the Bears in that game.

He was expected to star on the Bulldogs’ team the following season, but ended up breaking his foot and missing the entire 2016-17 year.

Mason is reportedly set to play next season for Baylor as a graduate transfer.

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s