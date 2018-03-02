Makai Mason may never play another game for Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s the last two home games of the year for the seniors on the Yale men’s basketball team and it has to be bittersweet for point guard Makai Mason.

He will not play again this weekend, and could be done for the year.

Mason has only played one game this season. He played against Harvard two weeks ago but apparently had a setback with his initial foot injury and has not practiced since.

Yale plays in the Ivy league tournament next weekend, and Mason most likely will not play.

The 6-1 guard from Greenfield, Mass. played a key role in Yale’s historic 2016 season, which culminated with a win over Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before the Bulldogs fell to Duke in Round 2.

Mason scored 31 points to lead Yale past the Bears in that game.

He was expected to star on the Bulldogs’ team the following season, but ended up breaking his foot and missing the entire 2016-17 year.

Mason is reportedly set to play next season for Baylor as a graduate transfer.